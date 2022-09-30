Short Interest in SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Drops By 20.2%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,700 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 340,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

SolarWindow Technologies Trading Down 5.2 %

SolarWindow Technologies stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.04 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.20. SolarWindow Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About SolarWindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

