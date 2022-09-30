Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Up 57.1% in September

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Yangarra Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of YGRAF stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

