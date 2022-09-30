Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:APT opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of -0.87. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 5.71%.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

