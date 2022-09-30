Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Declines By 40.0%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WXXWY opened at $12.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. WuXi Biologics has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $33.32.
