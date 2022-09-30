Sekisui House Reit (OTC:SKUEF) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sekisui House Reit (OTC:SKUEFGet Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Sekisui House Reit Price Performance

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.