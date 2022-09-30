Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Price Target Cut to €13.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.75 ($14.03) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Wereldhave from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €14.00 ($14.29) target price for the company. in a report on Monday.

Wereldhave Stock Performance

WRDEF stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. Wereldhave has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

About Wereldhave

At Wereldhave, we're reinventing shopping centers. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to work, relax and spend time with friends and family. We now own and operate 30 center locations across the Netherlands, Belgium and France – combining leisure, entertainment, health & beauty and food & drink with more traditional retail.

