Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $156.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.08.

AGCO Stock Down 0.9 %

AGCO opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 213,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after purchasing an additional 76,071 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 101,241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1,275.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 189,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 176,038 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

