Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Rating Lowered to Positive at OTR Global

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.60.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $193.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3,229.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.55 and a 200 day moving average of $243.52. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $1,438,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 768.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 12.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 69.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

