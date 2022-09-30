Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target to $40.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

MP Materials Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of MP opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 20.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $60.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,778,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at $324,778,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $9,872,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,417,204.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock valued at $190,276,278. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at $45,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

