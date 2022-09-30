Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $79.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $84.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.19.

NYSE:CP opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $65.03 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.67.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

