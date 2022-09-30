Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $79.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $84.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.19.
Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:CP opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $65.03 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
