Analysts Set Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Price Target at $11.50

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Orange from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Trading Down 1.1 %

Orange stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. Orange has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $12.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange

Orange Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Orange during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.