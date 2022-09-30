Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.03.

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at $1,063,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.2% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 39.9% in the second quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 560,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after acquiring an additional 159,923 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.00. Bilibili has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $89.80.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.