CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,402,248.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 41.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $289,982,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 189.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 53,414 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $64.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.97. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $114.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average is $65.58.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.26 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

