Comparing Cian (NYSE:CIAN) & Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) and Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Cian shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Shutterstock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Cian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and Cian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 9.79% 21.42% 11.66% Cian -23.40% -57.28% -32.15%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $773.41 million 2.33 $91.88 million $2.12 23.61 Cian $81.20 million 2.93 -$38.50 million ($0.32) -10.63

This table compares Shutterstock and Cian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Cian. Cian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shutterstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Shutterstock and Cian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 1 4 0 2.80 Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50

Shutterstock presently has a consensus price target of $87.25, suggesting a potential upside of 74.33%. Cian has a consensus price target of $19.24, suggesting a potential upside of 465.88%. Given Cian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cian is more favorable than Shutterstock.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Cian on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, TurboSquid,PremiumBeat brand names, as well as Application programming interface to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cian

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent. The company was formerly known as Solaredge Holdings Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

