ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives C$23.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.08.

ARX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$16.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$10.20 and a 12-month high of C$22.88. The company has a market cap of C$10.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 3.2900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.87%.

About ARC Resources

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.