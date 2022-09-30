Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.71.

PTGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $404.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $38.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

