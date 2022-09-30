William Blair Weighs in on Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 27th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $7.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.42. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.46.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $76.57 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

