Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.21) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of LON:TRST opened at GBX 76.16 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 99.43. Trustpilot Group has a 1 year low of GBX 51.85 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 390 ($4.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £316.45 million and a P/E ratio of -14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In other news, insider Rachel Kentleton acquired 15,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £9,995.70 ($12,077.94).

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

