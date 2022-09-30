United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMC shares. Citigroup cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 174,400 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,410,000. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

About United Microelectronics

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.09.

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.