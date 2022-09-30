i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on IIIV. Stephens began coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 215.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $650.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

