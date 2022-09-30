Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TELDF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Telefónica Deutschland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

TELDF stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

