Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEMTF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nemetschek from €90.00 ($91.84) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nemetschek from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NEMTF opened at $62.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.20.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.