i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

IIIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals Price Performance

IIIV stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $650.48 million, a P/E ratio of -30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $80.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 215.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at $97,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.