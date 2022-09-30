Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £122.68 ($148.23).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPX shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a £132 ($159.50) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a £105 ($126.87) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £111.50 ($134.73) to £122.50 ($148.02) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of SPX stock opened at £102.60 ($123.97) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,397.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of £108.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of £110.96. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,008 ($108.84) and a fifty-two week high of £172.25 ($208.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.51) per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

