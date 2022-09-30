United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMC. Citigroup lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.09. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
