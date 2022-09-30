United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMC. Citigroup lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.09. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,937,000 after buying an additional 1,057,536 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,364,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after acquiring an additional 894,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,375,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,788,000 after acquiring an additional 221,923 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2,089.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,983 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 865,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

