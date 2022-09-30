Analysts Set BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target at $65.92

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNPQY. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($64.29) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($68.37) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.77. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.50.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.