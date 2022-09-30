Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $132.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VC. BNP Paribas raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

In related news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $1,060,992.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Visteon by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Visteon by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 24.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. Visteon has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $140.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.40.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.80. Visteon had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

