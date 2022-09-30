Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives $12.47 Average Target Price from Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.93.

BIREF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $308.98 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 47.59%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

