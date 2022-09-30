Contrasting Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) & OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crescent Capital BDC and OppFi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 4 0 3.00 OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Crescent Capital BDC currently has a consensus price target of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 27.30%. OppFi has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.12%. Given OppFi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than Crescent Capital BDC.

35.2% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.7% of OppFi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 43.62% 8.00% 3.96% OppFi 7.59% 20.16% 6.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and OppFi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $93.99 million 5.00 $83.63 million $1.51 10.08 OppFi $350.57 million 0.64 $25.55 million $2.08 0.99

Crescent Capital BDC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats OppFi on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

