Cowen Raises Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target to $86.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.50.

COLM stock opened at $68.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average of $78.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

