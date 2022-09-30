Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,600 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ULVR. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($41.08) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 4,800 ($58.00) in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,144.62 ($50.08).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,080.50 ($49.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.86 billion and a PE ratio of 2,060.86. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,972.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,740.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 36.33 ($0.44) per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

