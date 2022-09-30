Unilever (LON:ULVR) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ULVR. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 4,800 ($58.00) in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($41.08) price target on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.54) price target on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on Unilever in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,144.62 ($50.08).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,080.50 ($49.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.86 billion and a PE ratio of 2,060.86. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,972.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,740.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a GBX 36.33 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.44%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

