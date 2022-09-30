Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.09

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and traded as low as $2.56. Mesoblast shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 44,412 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MESO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Mesoblast Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of $381.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 894.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mesoblast by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 149,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 132.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

