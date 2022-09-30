Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.02

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.90. Synlogic shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 29,934 shares.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Synlogic Trading Up 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $68.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 3,290.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Synlogic, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Synlogic by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Synlogic by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 47,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

