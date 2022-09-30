BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.63

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.63 and traded as low as C$13.78. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$13.78, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
BMTC Group Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of C$457.66 million and a PE ratio of 8.01.
About BMTC Group
BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
See Also
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for BMTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.