BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.63

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.63 and traded as low as C$13.78. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$13.78, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

BMTC Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of C$457.66 million and a PE ratio of 8.01.

About BMTC Group

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

