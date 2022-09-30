Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.07

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and traded as low as $6.37. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 23,763 shares changing hands.

Konica Minolta Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.

