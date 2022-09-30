Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Update

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,600 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the August 31st total of 377,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Koppers Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:KOP opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $433.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. Koppers has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Koppers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Koppers by 46.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Koppers by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Koppers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Koppers by 1.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

