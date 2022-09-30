Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,160,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of JEQ stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

