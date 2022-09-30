Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Short Interest Update

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the August 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 751,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $85,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $106,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $565,000. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

DDL opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -1.65. Dingdong has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $37.37.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $990.49 million during the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 444.71%. On average, analysts expect that Dingdong will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

