Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 970,800 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the August 31st total of 689,100 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.31. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $75.69 and a 52 week high of $177.20. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,327,000 after acquiring an additional 34,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,778,000 after acquiring an additional 43,893 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,463,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,649,000 after acquiring an additional 471,916 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,175,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

