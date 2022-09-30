Short Interest in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Grows By 40.0%

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 885,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GOF stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Insider Transactions at Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,530.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOF. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,919,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 7,715.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 362,011 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,436,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,303,000 after acquiring an additional 187,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 311,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 165,917 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,680,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

