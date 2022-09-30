Short Interest in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Expands By 40.0%

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance
NYSE JEQ opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.77.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
