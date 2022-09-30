Short Interest in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Expands By 40.0%

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE JEQ opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEQ. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,160,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

