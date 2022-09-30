Short Interest in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Rises By 40.9%

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,600 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the August 31st total of 377,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Koppers by 46.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 1.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Koppers has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.18). Koppers had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $502.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

