Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.23

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.33. Enviro Technologies U.S. shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 6,190 shares traded.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Trading Up 26.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

About Enviro Technologies U.S.

Banner Midstream Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration, production, and drilling operations. It also provides transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations; and procures and finances equipment to oilfield transportation services contractors.

