a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Update

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 891,900 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the August 31st total of 632,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

a.k.a. Brands Price Performance

a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.92. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.33 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Summit Partners L P lifted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 67,841,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,173 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Read More

