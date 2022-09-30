Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Up 40.9% in September

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 970,800 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the August 31st total of 689,100 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 307,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 85.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 110.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.4% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.31. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $75.69 and a 52 week high of $177.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.