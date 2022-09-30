Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Increases By 39.4%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,500 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the August 31st total of 422,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.3 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $4.72 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

