ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Update

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the August 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.19 and its 200-day moving average is $222.80. ICON Public has a one year low of $179.95 and a one year high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ICON Public will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ICON Public during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in ICON Public by 177.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its stake in ICON Public by 21.5% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 380.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ICON Public by 14.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

