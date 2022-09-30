a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Up 40.9% in September

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 891,900 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the August 31st total of 632,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.20 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.14.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $182.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.33 million. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 813.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,835 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.