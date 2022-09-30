Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,695,300 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the August 31st total of 1,213,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 161.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vicinity Centres from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Vicinity Centres Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNRAF opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. Vicinity Centres has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $1.45.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

Featured Articles

